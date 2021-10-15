Get your scannable QR code and verification app for businesses
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses and it is now available for download. Visit the the Apple Store or Google Play.
The rollout of the proof of vaccination QR code has started as well. Click here to get your code.
You still have the option of using paper vaccine receipts to prove your vaccination status.
Three new school COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Windsor-EssexCOVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at West Gate Public School, Colchester North Public School and Leamington District Secondary School
Unifor's president wants members to 'know the facts' on vaccine policiesUnifor's national president wants union members to know that mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies will likely be upheld in any court case or arbitration hearings.
Five people charged after a drug bust in LeamingtonEssex County OPP have arrested and charged five people following a drug bust in Leamington.
Active police investigation near downtown WindsorWindsor police say a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Health unit reports 43 new COVID-19 cases and one more deathAccording to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8A White House official says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request
Over 70 dogs from U.S. shelters ready for adoption in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is ready to start putting dozens of dogs up for adoption after they were brought to the area from overcrowded shelters in the U.S.
OPP investigating graffiti at public school in LeamingtonThe graffiti consisted of profanity and racial slurs, and the school has since cleaned up the graffiti done to a bench
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, October 15, 2021A good amount of rain expected on Friday for Windsor-Essex