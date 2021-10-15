iHeartRadio

Get your scannable QR code and verification app for businesses

image

Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses and it is now available for download.  Visit the the Apple Store or Google Play.

The rollout of the proof of vaccination QR code has started as well. Click here to get your code.

You still have the option of using paper vaccine receipts to prove your vaccination status.

