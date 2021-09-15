Goat fights off hawk after it attacks chicken on farm
This is the goat of goats! In this video, a hawk swoops down and attacks a chicken but the chicken has some tough friends. First, a rooster comes over to help but it's not use. Then a goat runs over and plays hero and saves his friends from the hawk! Amazing!
