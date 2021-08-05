iHeartRadio

Greater Essex County District School Board Opt Out Link

With the Ontario government's back to school plan now public, the Greater Essex County District School Board wants to know just how many students will be returning to the classroom.  All students have been enrolled for in-person learning, but the board is giving families until Friday to opt out and select virtual learning if they wish to do so.

Here is the link to opt out of in-person learning.

