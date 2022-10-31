Happy Halloween from Mike and Lisa!
Vikings acquire TE Hockenson from LionsThe Lions will receive a 2023 second-round and a 2024 third-round pick for Hockenson and a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick
Careless cooking blamed for $100,000 fire in WindsorCareless cooking is being listed as the cause of a house fire in Windsor
Struggling Nets part ways with Canadian coach and basketball Hall of Famer Steve NashCanadian head coach Steve Nash is out in Brooklyn after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving
Ottawa reveals plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.
Union expresses concern over Sunwing's proposed hiring of temporary foreign pilotsUnifor says Sunwing is hiring temporary foreign pilots to address a labour shortage, but claims the airline has not done enough to fill open positions locally or invest in training
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep saysKirsnick Khari Ball was known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset
Dilkens discusses Election Day assassination threatMayor Drew Dilkens talked about the threat on Sunday while taping a TVO special
Three students assaulted at Leamington high schoolA 19-year old man is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon
Several people displaced after fire on Princess AvenueThe cause has been listed as accidental