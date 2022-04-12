Help end homelessness in Windsor - Essex

Students from St. Clair College's Event Management program known as the (Spread Smiles), are collaborating with a community partner, Professor Melissa Kakuk, of the Community and Justice Services program at St. Clair College, to run a donation drive to collect personal care & cleaning products for the “Windsor Residence for Young Men” to end homelessness in youth.

They are collecting new unopened personal care and cleaning supplies on Wednesday April 14th from 4pm - 8pm at Windsor Christian Fellowship Church 4490 7th Concession.