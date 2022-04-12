Help end homelessness in Windsor - Essex
Students from St. Clair College's Event Management program known as the (Spread Smiles), are collaborating with a community partner, Professor Melissa Kakuk, of the Community and Justice Services program at St. Clair College, to run a donation drive to collect personal care & cleaning products for the “Windsor Residence for Young Men” to end homelessness in youth.
They are collecting new unopened personal care and cleaning supplies on Wednesday April 14th from 4pm - 8pm at Windsor Christian Fellowship Church 4490 7th Concession.
-
Three people facing attempted murder charges after bowling alley shootingThe Windsor Police Service has released more information on five suspects arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Windsor bowling alley, but one suspect remains at large.
-
Phase one of North Talbot Road improvements beginCrews started phase one of the project this week which consists of work between Howard Avenue and Southwood Lakes Boulevard
-
Ontario Dental Association noticing more patients grinding their teethThe president of the Ontario Dental Association is says dentists have seen a large increase in patients who have been grinding their teeth due to stress.
-
Health Unit announces 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases in local hospitals, with three in ICUThe health unit also reported 152 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and another death
-
Lakeshore councillor wants a plan to return in-person workLinda McKinley will introduce a notice of motion at Tuesday's meeting, asking for a report to bring staff and council back to the municipal office in a responsible and timely manner.
-
Windsor ComiCon set to return in OctoberThe event will take place at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts and will be hosted on three floors
-
Financial watchdog says Ontario on track to balance budget by 2023-24Ontario's financial watchdog says the province is on track to balance the budget by 2023-24 and run a $7.1 billion surplus three years later.
-
Police identify three people killed in a crash near LeamingtonOntario Provincial Police in Leamington have now identified three people killed in a crash last month.
-
Belle River man wins $700,000Michael Marshall won the top prize while playing Instant Supreme 7