Help end homelessness in Windsor - Essex

Students from St. Clair College's Event Management program known as the (Spread Smiles), are collaborating with a community partner, Professor Melissa Kakuk, of the Community and Justice Services program at St. Clair College, to run a donation drive to collect personal care & cleaning products for the “Windsor Residence for Young Men” to end homelessness in youth. 

They are collecting new unopened personal care and cleaning supplies on Wednesday April 14th from 4pm - 8pm  at Windsor Christian Fellowship Church 4490 7th Concession. 

 

 

