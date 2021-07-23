Here are the times you can watch Olympic athletes from Windsor - Essex
A number of athletes from Windsor - Essex are competing in Tokyo at the Olympic Games. Here are the times you can watch.
(Subject to change) (Updated Friday July 23 at 10am)
Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 800m
Date: Friday July 30th at 10am
Brandon McBride, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 800m
Date: Saturday July 31st at 9:50am
Noelle Montcalm, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 400m hurdles
Date: Saturday July 31 9am
Dayna Pidhoresky, Windsor
Sport: Marathon
Event: Marathon
Date: Saturday August 7 at 7am
Kylie Masse, Lasalle
Sport: Swimming
Event: 100m backstroke
Sunday July 25th at 6am
Event 200m backstroke
Thursday July 29th at 7:13am
