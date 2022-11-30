iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Here is something you will love and make you feel really old at the same time!

download (7)

40 years ago was 1982!

Here are some great clips of different songs from 40 years ago that you will love!

Crank up the volume and rip off the knob! 

12