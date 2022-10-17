HNIC's Ron Maclean getting heat from fans
The 70th season of Hockey Night in Canada kicked off on Saturday and Ron Maclean made a lot of people cringe. During a special intro on HNIC on Saturday, Ron Maclean did an impersonation of Elvis, Muhammad Ali and loved some Lizzo.
Turn up the music, and turn down the lights. It’s about that time once again. 😏🏒— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2022
Hockey Night In Canada starts NOW.
🎶 by @lizzo pic.twitter.com/XCUywJCSvp
