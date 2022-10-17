iHeartRadio

HNIC's Ron Maclean getting heat from fans

The 70th season of Hockey Night in Canada kicked off on Saturday and Ron Maclean made a lot of people cringe. During a special intro on HNIC on Saturday, Ron Maclean did an impersonation of Elvis,  Muhammad Ali and loved some Lizzo.

 

 

