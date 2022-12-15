How often should you wash your shower towel?
Big debate, how often do you or should you wash the towel you use after you shower? Experts have given their answer and how to properly wash them.
-
Flu season may have peaked, Ontario's top doctor saysOntario's chief medical officer of health says the flu season may have peaked in the province.
-
Ontario won't make staycation tax credit permanent despite calls from industryOntario's tourism minister says the province won't be extending the staycation tax credit for another year, despite the hard-hit industry recommending the move as a way to help it recover from the pandemic.
-
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotterGov. Gretchen Whitmer was never physically harmed by the plot
-
Ontario to open bivalent COVID-19 vaccine bookings for kids 5 to 11 on Dec. 21The province says kids in that age group will be eligible for a bivalent dose starting Dec. 21
-
Record breaking year for Grow On Windsor campaignThe month long campaign in November raised $425,000 for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation
-
Annual pace of housing starts increased 105 per cent in November in WindsorThe Windsor area went against the national trend when it came to the pace of housing starts in November.
-
Suspect charged in connection to a string of thefts and break-insA suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of vehicles thefts and break-ins at businesses in Windsor.
-
CCHS Grade 12 student uses Minecraft to envision what new school may lookUsing the architect's original blueprints, Benjie Roberto used the game Minecraft and created a YouTube video for a talent show at school showing off what the finished product could look like
-
Police in Chatham-Kent locate missing 45-year-old womanPolice say the woman reported missing on Thursday has been located and is safe