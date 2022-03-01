How to Help Ukraine
With Ukraine under attack, here are several charities you can donate to, and support those suffering:
A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.
Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.
A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.
The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.
Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.
An organization focused specifically on children in need.
