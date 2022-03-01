iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

How to Help Ukraine

Ukraine Flag

With Ukraine under attack, here are several charities you can donate to, and support those suffering:

Canada Ukraine foundation

A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.

 

Canada helps 

Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.

 

Help Us Help

A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.

 

Red Cross

The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.

 

CARE Canada

Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.

 

Voices of Children 

An organization focused specifically on children in need.

 

12