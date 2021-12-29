How to take a combined throat and nose swab for COVID-19
Karen Riddell from Windsor Regional Hospital told Mike & Leah that the typical only nasal antigen swab might not pick up the Omicron Variant of Concern at an early stage.
There is a chance the virus isn't yet growing in the nose when you first test. The virus may start further down. Throat swab + nasal may improve chances a swab picks up virus.
Here is the video on how to do it.
