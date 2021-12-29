iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

How to take a combined throat and nose swab for COVID-19

testcovid

Karen Riddell from Windsor Regional Hospital told Mike & Leah that the typical only nasal antigen swab might not pick up the Omicron Variant of Concern at an early stage.

There is a chance the virus isn't yet growing in the nose when you first test.  The virus may start further down. Throat swab + nasal may improve chances a swab picks up virus.

Here is the video on how to do it.

 

12