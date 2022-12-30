How would dogs wear pants? Good question!
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media to answer questions from Canadians on a whole range of topics. We thought this one was very interesting.
TCU brings 'fight for credibility' to CFP against MichiganNo. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet for the first time Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Benedict's dramatic decision in 2013 to resign paved the way for the conclave that elected Pope Francis.
Annual New Year's Eve-ning event returnsThe event will feature free skating, swimming and party favours.
APMA President reflects back on 2022 for the automotive industryThe year also saw the start to 'Project Arrow', a vehicle prototype that was built from combining the efforts of 58 Canadian industry partners. The vehicle will be fully revealed in the new year in Las Vegas.
AM800 Weather for Saturday, December 31Periods of rain today with the temperature steady near 6C.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, diesBarbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died at 93.
Spitfires win 3-2 against the Guelph StormThe Spits will now travel back home to Windsor to play on New Year's Eve against the Kitchener Rangers.
Beach Edition Air Show announced for the summerThe event takes place over Lake Erie at the Leamington waterfront on August 26 and 27.
UPDATE: Chatham police investigate shooting incident in WallaceburgPolice arrived at the scene of Murray and Earl Street at around 7 a.m. in response to a disturbance.