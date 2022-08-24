How you can protect your parents from scams
Scams are everywhere and older people are most at risk. The OPP released a video this week on what you should know and teach seniors about what to look out for so they are not victims.
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recallsHyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, August 24, 2022A mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. A high of 29°C but feeling like 34°C with the humidex
Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen agreement between the two allies will kick-start a transatlantic supply chain for the renewable energy resource, with the first deliveries expected by 2025
Ukrainian Independence Day marked with exhibit showing life on front linesUkraine's ambassador to Canada will today mark Ukraine's Independence Day with the launch of an immersive exhibition in Toronto created during the most violent phases of the war with Russia
MP says Ottawa underestimated Canadians' desire to travel again after pandemicAnnie Koutrakis, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, told reporters in Calgary yesterday that planning for a return to normal fell a bit short
CEO of WFCU remembers Anthony Trayner as someone 'who cared deeply'24-year-old Anthony Trayner died in Rochester, N.Y. after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene
Grand Opening of expanded Student Centre at St. Clair CollegeThe Grand Opening will take place today, with the event featuring the unveiling of "Nexus": the state-of-the-art arena and broadcasting facility of Saints Gaming, the college's esports team, and the associated esports Administration and Entrepreneurship academic program
LaSalle transit services extension approved by councilDuring Tuesday night's meeting, council approved the execution of the new contract with Transit Windsor to provide services for the LaSalle 25 route until August 31, 2027
LaSalle council approves third party operator for Vollmer Centre concession standDuring Tuesday night's meeting, council approved a one-year trial agreement with M & M Concessions to operate the concession beginning in the fall of 2022.