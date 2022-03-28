Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III
On this date in 1987, Hulk Hogan pinned Andre the Giant in 11 minutes and 43 seconds at Wrestlemania III at the Pontiac Silverdome with 93,173 in attendance. Mike says this is one of the great moments from his childhood.
33 years ago today, Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the Giant in one of the most incredible matches in WrestleMania history 😲— ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2020
(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/YLxlTfjhTb
