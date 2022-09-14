"I can't bear this bloody thing!”
"I can't bear this bloody thing!” King Charles was sour grapes by a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland yesterday.
"I can't bear this bloody thing!”— ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2022
King Charles appeared to be frustrated by a leaky pen during a signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle. https://t.co/4WzFuNYwDN pic.twitter.com/nvoPNDKHkU
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, September 14, 2022A mainly sunny Wednesday is expected in Windsor-Essex with a daytime high of 27
-
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly's child porn trialThe 55-year-old Kelly was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison during a separate federal trial in New York
-
Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officerConst. Andrew Hong was one of two people killed Monday in a series of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area
-
Warm temperatures to continue through the end of OctoberThe Weather Network dropped its fall outlook on Tuesday, and meteorologist Doug Gillham says in our area we can expect above seasonal temperatures to continue
-
City hosting internal job fair on WednesdayThe City of Windsor is hosting an in house job fair on Wednesday, September 14 at 400 City Hall Square in suite 101 - the Employment Resource Centre between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
-
'To save a life, I had to take a life that day,' says Windsor police officerConstable Andre Marentette testified for most of Day 2 of the the inquest looking into the shooting death of Matthew Mahoney, a diagnosed schizophrenic.
-
The City of Windsor to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth IIThe Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and will be held at Westminster Abbey. The city, in partnership with Element Entertainment/NXT Level will host an outdoor public screening of the funeral at City Hall Square beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
-
-
Ontario will not get provincial holiday to mark death of The QueenPremier Doug Ford says Ontario will mark September 19 as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday, with a moment of silence scheduled at 1:00 p.m. that day to remember Queen Elizabeth II