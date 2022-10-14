“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out"
Amazing never before seen footage has been released from the January 6th Capitol riots in the US. In this clip, House speaker Nancy Pelosi is being told that Donald Trump wanted to come to the Capitol. Pelosi responded by saying she "would punch him out"
