If this video doesn't pump you up, nothing will!
The University of Windsor athletic teams are back and have posted this video to get everyone pumped up! To find out more about when different sports are taking place and what is happening with the Lancers visit golancers.ca
We. Are. Back. #GameOn pic.twitter.com/NjK7Bo2uxv— Windsor Lancers (@WindsorLancers) September 15, 2021
Deadline set for city staff to get vaccinated, testing will not be an option for unvaccinatedThose who choose to remain unvaccinated will be put on unpaid leave
“In America: Remember” honours Americans who have died from Covid19"In American: Remember" is a display being put together in front of the Washington Monument in Washington DC. 650,000 white flags have already been put in place.
Construction beginning on park and trail improvements in Windsor's Ward 10Langlois Court Park and Southdale Park will be sharing $1.1-million in upgrades
Three cohorts dismissed from St. Anne Catholic High SchoolThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed three cohorts of students from St. Anne Catholic High School in Lakeshore due to COVID-19.
Windsor Assembly Plant closure extended another weekUnifor Local 444 has posted on social media that the company has informed the union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of Sept. 27.
Interim Windsor-Essex MOH explains decision to close St. Joseph'sWhen it comes to the closing of St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor due to COVID-19, Interim Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says these decisions are not made lightly and a number of factors are considered.
Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines getting new namesHealth Canada announced the Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been given new brand names.
City mayor feels more people will get vaccinated once vaccine certification program startsSpeaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Drew Dilkens says the province has seen an uptick in vaccinations since the program was announced
COVID-19 screening to begin next week at Tecumseh ArenaCouncil has approved a process which will require residents to show proof of vaccination and answer a number of health screening questions