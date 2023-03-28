Impact Wrestling with a huge event at St. Clair College
Windsor's Scott D'Amore from Impact Wrestling made a huge return to the event at St. Clair College! Impact will be back in July for their biggest event of the year 'Slamminversary'.
Here is the clip of D'Amore's return from the weekend.
Suspects wanted after over $9,000 was withdrawn in an alleged bank fraud case in WindsorThe Windsor Police Service is searching for two people as they investigate a bank fraud investigation involving the withdrawal of thousands of dollars.
Online ER wait time clock launched by Leamington's Erie Shores HealthCareErie Shores HealthCare is launching an Emergency Department Wait Time Clock, which will display the wait time for the Rapid Assessment Zone within the ER.
Police seek to identify suspect who stole tools from a Windsor businessThe Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect that broke into a business in South Windsor.
UPDATE: Fire on Giles Blvd. in Windsor under investigationA fire at the former Mission Thrift Store warehouse in the 300 Block of Giles Blvd. in Windsor is now under investigation.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Windsor robbery caseThe Windsor Police Service reports that a suspect has been identified in connection to a robbery case in the city where an employee at a store was threatened with a knife.
LaSalle council corrects spelling of Matchett RoadAccording to the Matchett family, the 'e' on the end of Matchette was added accidentally and was left misspelled.
Chatham-Kent police looking for 1963 CadillacPolice say the blue Cadillac did not contain an engine and was in a stage of restoration
French Immersion program coming to LaSalle's Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary SchoolThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says 23 students have already committed to enrolling in the program
Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society receives $50,000 donation to help youth build work-life skillsThe goal of the program is to provide youth with basic and essential job searching skills, how to prepare for and interact in an employment setting, as well as expanding the skills into the individual's career aspirations.