Impact Wrestling with a huge event at St. Clair College

Screenshot 2023-03-28 060818

Windsor's Scott D'Amore from Impact Wrestling made a huge return to the event at St. Clair College! Impact will be back in July for their biggest event of the year 'Slamminversary'.

Here is the clip of D'Amore's return from the weekend.

 

