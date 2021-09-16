“In America: Remember” honours Americans who have died from Covid19

"In American: Remember" is a display being put together in front of the Washington Monument in Washington DC. 650,000 white flags have already been placed, one for every person who died from coronavirus in the US.

"In America: Remember" by @sbfirstenberg will be on display from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.