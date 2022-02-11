Injunction to stop protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge
Today at 12 noon, an injunction hearing will take place to stop protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. The Ambassador Bridge has been closed since Monday.
You can read the details on the City of Windsor website.
The hearing will be available on zoom
Injunction granted to end blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in WindsorOntario Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has granted an injunction to end a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.
Health Unit announces 66 in hospital due to COVID-19, no additional deathsThe local health unit is reporting 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next weekHealth Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will announce changes to COVID-19 measures at Canada's borders next week.
42 per cent of Ontario's sports bettors plan to bet on Super BowlNearly 42 per cent of Ontario's sports bettors plan plan to place a bet on Super Bowl LVI (56) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bangles, according to a survey conducted by Leger for the Responsible Gambling Council.
Ontario declares state of emergency over protests in Windsor and OttawaOntario Premier Doug Ford has declare a state of emergency in the province over protests in Windsor and Ottawa and is enacting orders aimed at providing more powers to end the protests.
Local officials worried bridge blockade may have effect on future investments in regionA hearing planned for noon Friday at the Ontario Superior Court.
Local health officials release open letter on vaccines for kids aged 5-11COVID-19 vaccinations are available for children in the 5 to 11 age groups at participating local pharmacies.
Windsor-Essex receives another year of funding for Isolation and Recovery CentreFunding for the centre in Windsor-Essex was set to run out at the end of March, but the boost will allow it to stay open until March 2023.