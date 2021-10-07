Is this guy the Security Guard Officer Of the Year!
Security officers take their job seriously but it's always fun when they break out. This security officer did just that at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
Houston Astros dancing security guard is awesome 👋👌 pic.twitter.com/Mc7o3xiaUC— Fares Alahmadi (@fras99) September 23, 2019
