iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
23°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Is this guy the Security Guard Officer Of the Year!

guard

Security officers take their job seriously but it's always fun when they break out. This security officer did just that at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

12