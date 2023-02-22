Is this the biggest choke in Wheel Of Fortune history?
Is this the biggest choke in Wheel Of Fortune history? You got to feel for this player on Wheel of Fortune who was one letter away from winning and just couldn't put it together. Keep in mind, it was teen week and this young lady is in Grade 10.
Is this the biggest choke in #WheelOfFortune history? #TV #gameshows pic.twitter.com/87yUmqBimh— Mike and Lisa (@mikelisa800) February 22, 2023
-
VIDEO: Thieves strike again at the former Silver City property in WindsorThe owner of the former Silver City theatre in Windsor is expressing frustration after another theft resulted in more damage to the property.
-
Winter storm causes closures in Windsor-EssexSt. Clair College and University of Windsor cancel classes
-
Union Street fire causes $350,000 in damagesNo injuries have been reported, however three people have been displaced.
-
WRH first in Ontario to use robot to perform 'groundbreaking' hip replacement surgerySurgeons at Windsor Regional Hospital have become the first in Ontario to perform a total hip replacement with the assistance of a specialized robot.
-
Feds commit $12.5-million to find ways to stop invasive species from entering Great LakesThe federal government has announced funding aimed at combating the spread of invasive aquatic species in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River region
-
No plans to hold mayoral byelection before June: Toronto deputy mayorToronto's deputy mayor says she has no plans to call an early meeting of city council to fast-track the path to a mayoral byelection to replace John Tory
-
Windsor RC Raceway hosts memorial race to raise money for Transition to BetternessRon Garant passed away from cancer in January 2020, and the Raceway is hosting their second 'Ron Garant Memorial Race' in his honour where all funds will go to T2B, an organization that helped Garant and his family during his final days.
-
West Region OPP lay nearly 100 Move Over charges during four day campaignBetween Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, West Region officers conducted an enforcement campaign focusing upon drivers who don't slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.
-
Alert citizen leads to arrest of four people in LakeshoreFour people are facing charges after a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in Lakeshore last weekend