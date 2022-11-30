Is this the dumbest idea for a movie ever? A bear that does cocaine?
Yes, we repeat this is not a hoax. This movie will be released in February. It's called 'Cocaine Bear' and it's as dumb as it sounds.
The trailer was released on Wednesday. It’s based on the true story of an American black bear that died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine that was dumped out of an airplane in 1985.
I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL— Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022
