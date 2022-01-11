It's anti vax Barbie from The Jimmy Kimmel Show
Very funny! On the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Monday night he introduced the world to anti-vax Barbie!
Introducing Anti-Vax Barbie! pic.twitter.com/sf6NJ4qtF2— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 11, 2022
Fatal workplace incident in Leamington under investigationProvincial police in Leamington say officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a call on Mersea Road 8 Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
U.S. CDC tells Americans to avoid travel to CanadaThe CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel to its northern neighbour
Windsor's rat control program records increase in calls in 2021The City of Windsor's rodent control program recorded a slight increase in service calls in 2021
Nicholls calling for change to trucker COVID-19 vaccination deadlineDeemed an essential service, truck drivers crossing the border have been exempt from COVID requirements since the pandemic began, but the federal government will be removing the exemption on January 15 making cross-border travel impossible for any trucker not fully vaccinated
AM800 Weather for January 11, 2022Sunny on Tuesday, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late this morning. High minus 3 and the wind chill making it feel like minus 21 this morning
Amherstburg tables 2022 draft budget with 3.35% tax increaseDeliberations are scheduled for January 26 and 27 with a goal of adopting the finalized budget on February 14
Spitfires' Johnston earns OHL Player of the Week following solid series in the SooWyatt Johnston recorded two goals and six assists in just two games this past week
Sources say Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning January 17Students across Ontario began online learning January 5 following the holiday break
OHL postpones upcoming Spitfires game due to COVID-19The Ontario Hockey League is postponing three games involving the Guelph Storm, including one against Windsor.