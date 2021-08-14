Jacob Robson makes an amazing catch on Friday night!
Windsor native and Massey alum Jacob Robson made his first MLB start on Friday night against Cleveland. He went 0 for 3 and made an amazing catch while playing Left Field.
Welcome to Detroit, Jacob Robson 👏#DetroitRoots— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) August 14, 2021
(via @BallySportsDET)
pic.twitter.com/pMJAKNLb29
