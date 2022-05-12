Jagmeet Singh verbally harassed in Peterborough
On Wednesday in Peterborough, Jagmeet Singh faced an aggressive verbal assault during a campaign stop. *WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE
6) More up close video as Jagmeet Singh left the building where you can REALLY hear the disgusting things the crowd is saying. Might not be safe for work, so watch the volume before you listen to it at. #ptbo pic.twitter.com/QjytzTayTa— Johnny Fondue (@Eatsfood2) May 11, 2022
Ontario N-D-P and Liberals both promising to explore four-day work weekThe Progressive Conservatives say decisions on work weeks should be made by the private sector.
Local OPP kick off construction season with a reminderProvincial Police are reminding drivers to always drive at the posted reduced speed limit, and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
AM800 Weather for May 14, 2022Sunny with a high of 28C.
A Final Look at the 100-Year-Old General Amherst High SchoolLast November, the General Amherst High School (GAHS) 100 Year Celebration Committee announced they will be hosting a final tour of the Amherstburg school located at 130 Sandwich St S.
A local super-dog is having a birthday celebrationLocal superstar Winnie the dog is being treated to a super hero themed first birthday party at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.
Unifor Local 444's Cassidy proposing town-hall-style National Unifor debateUnifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy wants to see candidates in the running to become the next Unifor national president participate in a debate before the convention in August
Windsor Assembly Plant down againThe Windsor Assembly Plant will be down all weekend
Tick surveillance program launched by WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is launching an active tick surveillance program.
Ford announces a re-elected PC government would fast track electricity infrastructurePC leader Doug Ford announced during a campaign stop in Windsor on Friday that a re-elected PC government will fast track the development of more than $1-billion worth of hydro infrastructure in Windsor and southwestern Ontario