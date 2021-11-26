Jim Crichton wrapping up legendary broadcasting career

CTV Windsor news anchor Jim Crichton will be wrapping up a legendary broadcasting career after 47 years.

Crichton will host his final broadcast with CTV Windsor on November 26 at 6pm.

As heard on AM800's the Morning Drive, Crichton says he wants to use his retirement time to spend more time with family.

"I've written some retirement things to do. Cruise Route 66, with my wife Patricia, master stairway to heaven on my telecaster (that is not going to happen), read and write a bit more and spend more time with our three grand children."

He says he wants to consider his retirement as a celebration of the station, rather than putting all the focus on him.

"When you think about CTV Windsor, I want you to think about Laurie Berg, Bob Bellacicco whom everyone knows, they've been there from the beginnings in 1993. Michelle Maluske, John Lewis, mainstays who pre dated me. These people are representative of the entire staff that use to be called the New WI, than A-Channel, than CTV."

He says he owes some of his success to the late Cam Gardiner.

"My very first summer here I went to art in the park and Cam was there. He welcomed me to the AM800 booth and everyone that came up to see him he introduced them. I got off to a great start thanks to Cam."

CTV's Stefanie Masotti will take on the role of anchor for CTV Windsor's 6pm newscasts in early 2022 following maternity leave.