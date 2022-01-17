Jimmy Kimmel says Canada needs a break from Americans!
On the Jimmy Kimmel show last week, he aired this video that says Canada needs a break from Americans! Check it out! Good stuff from Jimmy!
Canada needs a break. From Americans. pic.twitter.com/DiOcQJWI2g— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 13, 2022
Second hotel secured to expand isolation space for migrant workersThe City of Windsor has secured 300 more rooms to support the Isolation and Recovery Centre for temporary foreign workers.
Windsor police seeking information as they investigate $850,000 fireThe Windsor Police Arson Unit is asking the public for any information as they investigate what's been deemed a suspicious fire in Windsor.
Police look to identify suspect vehicle after tire slashing in EssexProvincial police in Essex need help to identify a vehicle as they investigate a reported mischief case in the town.
GECDSB looking to bring back recently retired teachersSuperintendent of Human Resources Vicki Houston says the board is looking for staff who retired within the last couple of years
Ontario reports 578 patients in ICU with COVID-19, 3,887 hospitalized on MondayMore than half of the province's long-term care homes were reporting active COVID-19 outbreaks as of Monday
OPP in Tecumseh lay multiple stunt driving chargesOPP officers in Tecumseh were busy this past weekend charging three drivers with stunt driving.
OPP Association responds to charges against Chatham-Kent officerThe OPP Association has issued a statement after a member of the Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment was charged in connection to a shooting death.
Health Canada approves Pfizer antiviralClinical trials show it was almost 90 per cent effective at preventing serious illness in higher-risk patients who received it within the first five days of being infected
Essex records over $83-million in development in 2021The Town of Essex is reporting over $83-million in development in the town in 2021.