Justice: A woman in BC takes the law into her own hands
A 73 year old woman in BC said "not on my watch!" after she noticed an alleged shoplifter was trying to get away with items that he didn't pay for at Walmart.
Just under 70 people in hospital with COVID-19The health unit is reporting 186 new high risk cases and three additional deaths in Windsor-Essex
Another stunt driving charge handed out by Lakeshore OPPAn OPP officer from Lakeshore was conducting radar patrols on County Road 22 on January 31, and clocked the speed of a vehicle at a rate of 188 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone
Economic development strategy for Lakeshore and Tecumseh moving forwardLakeshore council has given its stamp of approval to an economic development to be carried out with Tecumseh
Jackson Park re-opens following Bright Lights teardownCity of Windsor officials report the Bright Lights Windsor fixtures have been packed up for the year, and as a result, the pathways and parking lot at Jackson Park are now open
City to explore adding traffic light on Dougall Avenue at Beals StreetThe City of Windsor is going to examine the possibility of adding another traffic light along Dougall Avenue at Beals Street to improve safety at the intersection along the busy four-lane road
Lakeshore preparing for winter stormLakeshore is asking residents to move parked vehicles off local roads, as the municipality says parked vehicles can either delay clearing or increase the amount of time to clear a road, particularly on cul-de-sacs and near curb extensions
Rain changing to snow by midday in the Windsor areaEnvironment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says the rain will be shifting to snow by midday in the Windsor area
Washington's NFL team unveils new name as CommandersWashington joins Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans
Wiarton Willie predicts early springSouth Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson "spoke" to Willie and gave his prediction of an early spring this morning