Justin Trudeau Calls Monday's Tragic Events in London a 'Terrorist Attack'

am800-news-london-terrorist-attack-june-2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the lives of three generations of a London, Ontario family were taken in what he calls a brutal, brazen and cowardly terrorist attack.

He says it was motivated by hatred and we cannot just say enough is enough — we have to take action.

While a nine-year-old boy remains in hospital, a tribute is growing at the scene where his four family members were killed when a truck hopped the curb onto the sidewalk.

Meanwile, Pakistan's prime minister is denouncing the attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, as an act of terror rooted in Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expressing concerns about growing Islamophobia in western countries.

Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman has been arrested and charged with murder in the attack.