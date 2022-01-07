Justin Trudeau gets his own Bobblehead!
It's National Bobblehead day and the National Bobblehead Museum in Milwaukee has released 2 versions of the Prime Minister in Bobblehead form! You can order your own today!
-
Essex mayor fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to election chargeLarry Snively, Mayor of Essex, has been fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to a charge under the Municipal Elections Act.
-
Local tanning salon planning to forge ahead amid new restrictionsTanya Zouzal Markowski, the owner of Tantalize Tanning Lounge, took to social media this week to say that she wouldn't be closing her doors and instead continuing to operate at 50 per cent capacity inside
-
Windsor woman charged after police track stolen vehicle across Essex CountyA Windsor woman is facing multiple charges after police tracked a reported stolen vehicle across parts of Essex County.
-
Driver charged after vehicle clocked at 170 km/h on County Road 22One man has been charged after police clocked a vehicle travelling at 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone in Tecumseh.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lifted at local school and daycare centresAccording to the health unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at George P. Vanier Elementary School, Cosmopolitan Kids Inc - Delta Chi Hospital Campus and Academie Ste. Cecile Child Enrichment Centre.
-
Two people charged following assault in LeamingtonOfficers from the Leamington OPP responded to a call reporting that an assault had taken place on Oak Street East on Monday just before 11 p.m.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks listed at three more area long-term care and retirement homesAccording to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Chartwell Oak Park LaSalle, Chartwell St. Clair Beach and The Village at St. Clair
-
Study to look at feasibility of cross border commerical drone skywayMichigan and Ontario have announced a feasibility study to explore a commercial drone skyway that would include cross-border connections
-
City extends Bright Lights Windsor for one weekThe city has announced the event will now wrap up on Sunday, January 16 instead of Sunday, January 9