Lasalle residents fined for feeding community cats

Two LaSalle residents have been fined $255 for feeding stray cats in their area of Lasalle. The Town has issued them a $255 fine. Lasalle passed a by-law saying that you can't feed cats with certain exceptions. Here is the post from the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society about the situation and what they need in order to help these cats. 

 

