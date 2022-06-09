Leah's hack of the day: The spray to clean your shower
We love love hacks and this one will help keep your shower clean with very little effort! Give it a try and let us know if it works!
This is a spray that you can use on shower tile after you take a shower that will keep if fresh and clean without scrubbing.
Daily Shower Spray
1/2 cup rubbing alcohol
1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide
1 tsp dishsoap
1 tbsp jetdry
3 cups water
