Learn about the candidates in the 2022 Municipal Election

am800-news-mayors-debate-sept29-2022 (1)

The municipal election is on Monday October 24th. Do you want to find out where the candidates stand on different issues? 

The Windsor - Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce asked candidates to submit information on their platform and recieved answers from 70 local candidates. 

Visit the Chambers website to read the information and get educated before you vote! 

The Chamber also hosted debates with the Mayoral candidates in Windsor, Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore.

Remember to tune in to AM800 for all the information on the election including election night. 

