"Let's drive by the foliage!"
Lisa Williams has been looking for the best spots in Windsor - Essex to enjoy the fall colours. This is comedian Jim Gaffigan talking about the falll and looking at the foliage. Very funny.
Intruder attacks Nancy Pelosi's husbandPolice say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued.
AM800 Weather for Saturday, October 29Sunny today with a high of 16C.
Ottawa's former police chief back on the stand MondayOttawa's former police chief will be back on the stand Monday at the inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end the ``Freedom Convoy'' protest last winter.
Suspect arrested in connection to alleged sexual assault near UWindsorThe Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the University of Windsor campus.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard, Lewis died at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, representative Zach Farnum said in a release.
Grow On Windsor back for a 7th year of supporting men living with cancerThe kickoff was held Friday for one of the signature campaigns of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, which helps raise funds in support of men living with cancer in the region
Temporary Library facility to open at Stoney Point Community ParkThe Essex County Library will contribute around $150,000 for the installation of Internet and wireless services
Windsor man arrested for break and enter in EssexAccording to police, on October 20, at 3:45 a.m. members of the Essex OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a business located in the 200 block of Talbot Street North
MADD asking Windsor-Essex to enjoy responsibly this Halloween weekendWith the Halloween weekend upon us, Community Leader with MADD Windsor & Essex County Chaouki Hamka says the message to people is very simple, arrange for a safe ride home and enjoy responsibly