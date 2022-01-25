iHeartRadio

Local Anti-vax Trucker Tries to Cross Border, Unsuccessfully

A local trucker posts a video of what happened when he tried to cross the border into Canada and his encounter with a Windsor Police Constable and a Public Health Official. Props to Constable Ferris for her patience with the driver.

 

 

@jacobunger50 Windsor ON @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 ♬ original sound - Jacob Unger765
@jacobunger50 @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 @countryb725 ♬ original sound - Jacob Unger765
@jacobunger50 @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 @countryb725 @billygoat_151 @trucker_bird ♬ Hard Work - U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings
