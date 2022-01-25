Local Anti-vax Trucker Tries to Cross Border, Unsuccessfully
A local trucker posts a video of what happened when he tried to cross the border into Canada and his encounter with a Windsor Police Constable and a Public Health Official. Props to Constable Ferris for her patience with the driver.
@jacobunger50 Windsor ON @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 ♬ original sound - Jacob Unger765
@jacobunger50 @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 @countryb725 ♬ original sound - Jacob Unger765
@jacobunger50 @gidget_642 @chrisbarber1691 @cowcrazylady2 @countryb725 @billygoat_151 @trucker_bird ♬ Hard Work - U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings
GM to spend nearly $7B on EV, battery plants in MichiganGeneral Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan
12 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-EssexThe health unit also announced 164 new high risk cases
Concept plans include residential/commercial mix for former Leamington high school siteThe former Leamington District Secondary School property will be up for discussion on Tuesday night
Additional CCTV camera investments to better help police detect criminal activityWindsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno says she was excited to learn that the Windsor Police Service had been allocated $200,000 towards the Ontario Closed Circuit Television Grant program initiative
City reopening plans on trackPreparations are continuing as the City of Windsor prepares to reopen most city facilities at the end of the month
LaSalle council to discuss Fire Master PlanMayor Marc Bondy says council will review a report from Dillon Consulting that suggests the town moves to a three station model, which would include the current site on Normandy Street along with a station off Front Road at the former arena property and a station on Laurier Parkway west of Disputed Road
City plows main roads following Monday snowMain roads in the City of Windsor have been plowed, according to the city's acting director of operations
One in three Canadians reporting mental health struggles due to COVID-19 pandemicA new study from the Angus Reid Institute has found 36% of people are reporting issues with with mental health, while 23% feel they're depressed
AM800 Weather for Tuesday, January 25Sunny Tuesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7 but a wind chill minus 19 this morning