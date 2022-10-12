iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Local candidate caught taking opponents flyer from mailbox

Capture

Tecumseh Ward 1 candidate Daniel Hofgartner was canvassing over the weekend when he was caught on video taking his opponent's flyer from a mailbox. He talked with Mike & Lisa spoke with him and he has apologized for his actions. The municipal election takes place Monday October 24th. 

 

12