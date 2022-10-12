Local candidate caught taking opponents flyer from mailbox
Tecumseh Ward 1 candidate Daniel Hofgartner was canvassing over the weekend when he was caught on video taking his opponent's flyer from a mailbox. He talked with Mike & Lisa spoke with him and he has apologized for his actions. The municipal election takes place Monday October 24th.
Police chief identifies two officers fatally shot at Innisfil, Ont. homeThe officers have been identified as 33-year old Const Devon Northrup and 54-year old Morgan Russell.
Three people from Toronto charged after moving scam in Chatham-KentChatham-Kent police say they received complaints from residents in May, June and July about a moving company possibly defrauding them.
Concerts for A Cure to benefit Windsor Cancer Centre FoundationProceeds from ticket sales to events in October and November will support the foundation and its two signature campaigns, Grow On Windsor and Lock Out Cancer, as well as supporting the purchase of a Bladder Scanner
Holt releases plan for mental health and homelessness supportsChris Holt unveiled his plan to address the issues of homelessness and the lack of mental health supports in Windsor on Wednesday morning, with a focus on launching a two-to-three year pilot program that will see a municipally funded mental health Emergency Room in the downtown core
Three Lakeshore councillors bid farewell during last council meeting before municipal electionsDuring Tuesday night's meeting, Ward 1 councillor Steven Wilder, Ward 2 councillor Len Janisse and Ward 6 councillor Linda McKinlay bid farewell during the last Lakeshore meeting before the municipal election later this month
City of Windsor splash pads closed for the seasonWith the chilly weather settling in soon, the City is closing all the splash pads across Windsor as of Wednesday
Second police officer dead after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.Police north of Toronto say two officers are dead after they were shot while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday night
Police looking to identify a man after an incident in LeamingtonAccording to police, an investigation is underway after a man was messaging with with a young person on a messaging app that resulted in an in-person meeting
Highway 3 crash sends two to hospitalProvincial police say the collision happened between Division Road and County Road 27 just before 9pm Tuesday