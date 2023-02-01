Local hockey player goes viral after stepping up for his team
Finn Russett plays for the Windsor U18 AA team and has gone viral by stepping up for his team! The first 2 goalies missed the game because of exams and the call up got hurt. So Finn played net, with no equipment!
His video has been picked up by sports blogs like Bardown and the original post on Tik Tok has over 138 thousand likes.
@finnrussett gotta do what you gotta do #hockey #goalie #foryou #fyp ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
-
Cocaine, crossbow and gun seized in Essex raidProvincial police executed a search warrant at an address on the 3rd Concession Road on Tuesday
-
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in connection to attempted break-ins in WindsorThe Windsor Police Service is searching for a male suspect in connection to two attempted break and enters in the city's east side.
-
Brentwood Dream Home Lottery grand prize winners announcedThree lucky people have received their grand prize winnings after playing the 31st annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery.
-
Six-year-old orders $1,000 of food on GrubhubMason Stonehouse from northeast of Detroit had the phone just before bedtime Saturday and ordered shrimp, chicken sandwiches, ice cream, and more without dad Keith Stonehouse knowing
-
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nomineesArtists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction
-
'Dr. Phil' talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 yearsThe Texas psychologist emerged from Oprah Winfrey's TV tree, spinning off his frequent appearances there to start his own show in 2002
-
ServiceOntario expanding online options, soon to include marriage licencesPremier Doug Ford says the moves will save people time and money
-
New festival coming to Windsor this summerThe Windsor International Diaspora African Festival will takeover the Riverfront Festival Plaza and the Civic Terrance from July 28 to July 30
-
Chatham man charged after assaulting mother and grandmotherChatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue East in Chatham