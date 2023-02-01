iHeartRadio

Local hockey player goes viral after stepping up for his team

Screenshot 2023-02-01 065139

Finn Russett plays for the Windsor U18 AA team and has gone viral by stepping up for his team! The first 2 goalies missed the game because of exams and the call up got hurt. So Finn played net, with no equipment! 

His video has been picked up by sports blogs like Bardown and the original post on Tik Tok has over 138 thousand likes

 

@finnrussett gotta do what you gotta do #hockey #goalie #foryou #fyp ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
