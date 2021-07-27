iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
29°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Local weather enthusiasts provide severe weather info

211708608_327471872194506_7375283072640512784_n

Severe weather is something we deal with in Windsor - Essex on a regular basis. A trio of local weather enthusiasts are providing info and a forum for people with the latest weather information on storms that affect our area.

Click here to follow on Facebook

Click here to follow on Twitter

 

12