Looking back at the early year of the Ambassador Bridge
With many eyes on the building of the new Gordie Howe Bridge, The Detroit News posted some amazing photos of the early days of the Ambassador Bridge.
Missing person investigation ends in homicideA 32-year old man from Tilbury has been charged with 2nd degree murder
Windsor's mayor speaks out against decision by Norwich councilWindsor mayor Drew Dilkens says a decision by the Township of Norwich council is dumb after voting not to fly Pride flags on municipal property
New running shoes for students at St. James Catholic Elementary SchoolVolunteers from FedEx Windsor and members of Operation Warm were at the school Thursday morning to hand out running shoes to students from JK to grade 2
Chatham-Kent man facing child porn related chargesAccording to police, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material in Chatham
Windsor Salt calls off bargaining after alleged assaultThe company says at around midnight three masked individuals armed with baseball bats unlawfully entered the mine facility and brutally ambushed one of Windsor Salt's employees, striking him repeatedly.
LaSalle council approves large-scale exhibit for next winterThe exhibit would run for approximately three months, with the cost including aspects of rental fees, shipping, set up and tear down, marketing, exhibit staffing, security and cleaning.
HMCS Hunter hosting open house to celebrate 100th Anniversary of Naval ReserveThe public is invited to visit HMCS Hunter at 90 Mill Street from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Windsor Spitfires select three players during OHL Under 18 DraftThe Spitfires picked 18th in the first round selecting 6'3, 205lbs, Evan Hjelholt, from the Toronto Titans.
Talk show host Jerry Springer dead at 79Springer's family said he died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday