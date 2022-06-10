Low flying military craft over Essex County causes concern
On Thursday, a low flying military aircraft was circling over Windsor - Essex which caused concern for some and calls to OPP. This video was captured by Everything Windsor & Essex County . According to reports the plane was a U.S. Air Force KC-135R, a mid air refuelling aircraft.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, June 10, 2022Starting off the day with some sunshine then increasing cloudiness near noon with a 40 percent chance of showers late Friday afternoon
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an "attempted coup" and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election
Spitfires look for 3-1 series lead in OHL finals against BulldogsWindsor is coming off a 6-3 win in Game 3 on Monday night
Bill to allow tradespeople to claim travel expenses passes second readingA bill from Essex MP Chris Lewis, designed to let tradespeople claim travel expenses on their income tax return, has passed second reading in the House of Commons.
Meet-A-Machine returns to Windsor following two year hiatusBeing held in the WFCU Centre parking lot, there will be a wide variety of machines from fire trucks, police cars, army trucks, buses, racecars, and construction vehicles
Former staff and students celebrate Catholic Central High SchoolSome former students and staff at Catholic Central High School are describing their time at the Windsor school like "being with family."
Pride Flags stolen from several Leamington schoolsThe Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Detachment is investigating the theft of three Pride flags from three separate addresses in Leamington over the course of several days last week
Hold and secure initiated at Tecumseh high schoolA hold and secure situation at L'Essor secondary school, has been lifted after police were able to confirm there was no threat of danger posed to the students or staff at the school
Zekelman Pickleball Complex officially opens in TecumsehThe $750,000 complex has 10 pickleball courts with drainage along with fencing and a walkway