Man shoves $8000 Gibson guitar down his pants!
York Regional police are searching for a man who they say stole an $8,000 guitar from a music store north of Toronto last month by hiding it down his pants and it was caught on video!
Local cinema happy to reopen, but frustrated concession sales are not permittedJennifer Eggett with Imagine Cinemas says it doesn't make much sense as restaurants are allowed to serve food
Late effort pushes Spitfires past first place GreyhoundsWindsor has beat the Soo in its last four meetings including a weekend sweep earlier this month
Ministry investigating death of temporary foreign worker while in quarantineThe worker passed away during COVID-19 quarantine before starting work at a local farm
Police work to identify suspect in connection to a stabbing in WindsorThe Windsor Police Service is asking for help to identify a suspect in connection to a stabbing in the area of Tuscarora Street and McDougall Street.
Harrow teen charged after vehicle clocked at 66 km/h over the speed limitA Harrow teen has been hit with a stunt driving charge after LaSalle police stopped a vehicle travelling double the post speed limit on Disputed Road.
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictionsOn Jan 31 indoor dining, gyms, retailers, shopping malls, and cinemas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity
Amherstburg loses another senior staff memberMayor Aldo DiCarlo has confirmed the town's Manager of Planning Services Frank Garardo has resigned and has accepted a position with another municipality in the region
Significant changes coming to WECHU COVID-19 websiteCEO Nicole Dupuis says the health unit's epi-team is working on the updates and hopes to have the updated COVID-19 page up and running next week
Ontario reports 4,061 hospitalized with COVID-19, 594 in ICUThe province is reporting 4,061 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 594 people in intensive care units