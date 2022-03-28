Massive 50 Car Pile up in Pennsylvania
Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway.
The crash Monday on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds.
Conservative leadership contender Poilievre draws big crowd at Ciocairo ClubOne of the leading candidates in the federal Conservative Party's leadership race, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre, stopped by the Ciocairo Club in Tecumseh on Monday night for a meet-and-greet with supporters that attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 people
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at 62, the team announced Monday
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/hThe province launched a pilot project in 2019 to boost the speeds on certain areas of highway across the province, and The Canadian Press has learned that those speed limits will now be made permanent as of April 22
AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 29Sunny on Tuesday. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 5 but a wind chill of minus 13 this morning
Report argues online gambling will create 1,300 jobs in OntarioA new report argues the launch of private online gambling in Ontario will create 1,300 new jobs in the province
Child care deal called a 'game changer' by Unifor's women's directorUnifor Women's Department Director believes Ontario's new child care agreement with the federal government will be a "game changer"
Amherstburg Council holds special meeting to discuss proposed apartmentsPiroli Construction’s proposed 6-story apartment building running along Sandwich Street North and Brunner avenue had generally mixed reactions from locals present during Monday’s council meeting, including concerns over parking and nearby industrial land use
Hulk Hogan slams Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania IIIOn this date in 1987, Hulk Hogan pinned Andre the Giant in 11 minutes and 43 seconds at Wrestlemania III at the Pontiac Silverdome with 93,173 in attendance.
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches reviewThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it will launch a formal review of Will Smith's slapping of presenter Chris Rock.