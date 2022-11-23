Mike & Lisa help with the set up for Bright Lights Windsor
The City of Windsor is getting ready for the annual Bright Lights Windsor that will kick off Friday December 2nd and run until Jan 8th.
Mike & Lisa had a chance to head over to Jackson Park and assist the crew in setting up for the annual Holiday festival.
Spitfires drop a few spots but remain in updated CHL Top-10 RankingsThe Windsor Spitfires have dropped down two spots in this week's updated CHL Top-10 Rankings as Windsor now sits at #10 on the list, after being in the #8 spot last week
CUPE Local 1358 President unsure if members will back tentative dealCUPE Local 1358 President Darlene Sawchuk says there is a pay increase and it's a flat rate pay which is something they were looking for, but she added there was no additional investment for jobs, which is concerning to the people she represents
First public event coming soon to LaSalle's new event centreOfficials welcomed in community partners for a sneak peek inside the new $6.5-million Event Centre located on Front Road on Wednesday morning
City of Windsor given an A in climate action reportThe City of Windsor has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project as one of 122 A List cities and counties across the globe that are taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency
Cottam United Church ready to dish up turkey for U.S. ThanksgivingThere's still time to book a meal ahead of the 76th Annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner being provided by Cottam United Church
World Cup and American Thanksgiving football a good combo for local bar ownersMatt Komsa, co-owner of The Goat Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore as well as The Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon in downtown Windsor, says it's always exciting to have special events going on
Three federal ministers expected to take stand at Emergencies Act inquiryJustice Minister David Lametti, Defence Minister Anita Anand and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra are on the witness list as the inquiry digs into Ottawa's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the weeks-long demonstrations
A large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fireA large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fire that destroyed everything in their home earlier this week.
Canadians ready for today's World Cup game against BelgiumWatch parties are planned across the country today as soccer fans get ready for the World Cup match between Canada and Belgium, with Canada's first game in the tournament since 1986