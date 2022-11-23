iHeartRadio

Mike & Lisa help with the set up for Bright Lights Windsor

The City of Windsor is getting ready for the annual Bright Lights Windsor that will kick off Friday December 2nd and run until Jan 8th. 

Mike & Lisa had a chance to head over to Jackson Park and assist the crew in setting up for the annual Holiday festival. 

 

 

