Mike & Lisa's Friday Funny: Marriage fights
Every Friday, Mike and Lisa bring you a funny clip from a comedian to kick off the weekend with a laugh. Today we feature Nate Bargatze talking about fights in marriage.
@thestandupfactory Nate Bargatze | Marriage Fights #fyp #standup #comedian #natebargatze #standupcomedy ♬ original sound - Funny Stand-Up
-
Inquiry probing Liberal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act wraps upThe Public Order Emergency Commission heard from more than 75 witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday.
-
CP Holiday Train to stop in Windsor on Dec. 1The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program begins this week and it will be making its way toward Windsor early next month.
-
AM800 Weather for Saturday, November 26Sunny today with a high of 11C.
-
First annual Pizza & Palle Bocce Ball Tournament on SundayFunds go towards Grow On Windsor at the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.
-
Windsor defeated by Flint Firebirds 4-3 in shootoutThe Spitfires will make their way to Saginaw, Michigan to take on the Spirit on Saturday.
-
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy found safeEssex County OPP received a report that 12-year-old Adrian Moore of Tecumseh was missing.
-
Chatham-Kent police warning residents of grandparent scamAfter an investigation, police say a victim was called by someone who claimed to be their grandson.
-
Merlin man facing impaired driving chargesThey say the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a business that has experienced thefts recently.
-
48 undeclared bottles of alcohol seized at Ambassador BridgeThose travelling across the border are reminded to be aware of the laws and to declare your alcohol when crossing back and forth.