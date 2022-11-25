iHeartRadio

Mike & Lisa's Friday Funny: Marriage fights

Screenshot 2022-11-25 084447

Every Friday, Mike and Lisa bring you a funny clip from a comedian to kick off the weekend with a laugh. Today we feature Nate Bargatze talking about fights in marriage. 

 

 

@thestandupfactory Nate Bargatze | Marriage Fights #fyp #standup #comedian #natebargatze #standupcomedy ♬ original sound - Funny Stand-Up
