Mike & Lisa's Friday Funny: Nate Bargatze
Every Friday, Mike and Lisa bring you the 'Friday Funny'. This week featuring Comedian Nate Bargatze talking about the term "one fell swoop" turning into a fight with his wife.
@natebargatze Happy birthday Laura! #wife #marriagehumor #marriedlife #comedian #storytime #relationship ♬ original sound - Nate Bargatze
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested by Windsor PoliceWindsor Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Leamington, for breaking into a business in the 100 block of University Ave. and stealing butter tarts
-
Kraken reassign Canada world junior captain Wright to OHL's FrontenacsShane Wright was captain of Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
Spitfires swing another deal to acquire Castle and Dionicio from NiagaraThe team announced on Friday that they've acquired forward Aiden Castle and defenceman Rodwin Dionicio from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for Christopher O'Flaherty, Bronson Ride, and a pair of draft picks
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deathsThe associations, which represent about 60,000 sworn and civilian police personnel, say they will review judicial and public policy frameworks, including bail and sentencing practices
-
Undeclared cash seized at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel$32,000 was confiscated as the suspected proceeds of crime
-
Windsor's jobless rate dips in December, but remains highest in CanadaStatistics Canada reports that the jobless rate in the Windsor region was 8.2 per cent in December, down from the 8.6 per cent rate recorded in November
-
Two 20-year-olds charged after police seize drugs, cash and BMWAccording to the OPP, members of the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, along with Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed the warrant at a Maple Street address
-
University of Windsor joins largest Freshwater Observational Research Network in CanadaMore than $1.77-million in funding will be granted to support the university's leadership of the Real-Time Aquatic Ecosystem Observation Network, a Canada Foundation for Innovation-funded network focused on the Great Lakes
-
Bills' Hamlin has breathing tube removed, speaking in hospitalDamar Hamlin's breathing tube has been removed and the Buffalo Bills safety has been able to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday