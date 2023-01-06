iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Mike & Lisa's Friday Funny: Nate Bargatze

7-PDZ54W_400x400

Every Friday, Mike and Lisa bring you the 'Friday Funny'. This week featuring Comedian Nate Bargatze talking about the term "one fell swoop" turning into a fight with his wife.

@natebargatze Happy birthday Laura! #wife #marriagehumor #marriedlife #comedian #storytime #relationship ♬ original sound - Nate Bargatze
12