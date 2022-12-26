Mike & Lisa's Holiday Fireside chat with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens
AM800's Mike & Lisa spoke with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to wrap up 2022. What was the Mayor most proud of in the past year, how close was he to not running for re-election and what is ahead in 2023.
Ontario pharmacists can prescribe for 13 common ailments as of Jan. 1As of Jan. 1 pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 common conditions including pink eye, acid reflux and cold sores
Ringleader of kidnapping Michigan Gov plot sentenced to 19 1/2 yearsBarry Croft Jr. was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for plotting to kidnap the governor over her COVID-19 restrictions
Above normal temperatures expected for Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is forecasting daytime highs between 3 and 12 degrees Celsius over the next seven days
Chatham-Kent police looking for stolen trailerPolice say sometime between December 25 and December 26, a black enclosed trailer was stolen from an outbuilding on McCreary Line in Chatham Township
Kingsville church providing turkey dinner to communityKingsville Community Church is hosting its annual 'To Kingsville and County With Love' free holiday meal
Windsor resident wins top prize with INSTANT $500 GrandShe purchased the winning ticket at 313 Convenience on University Avenue.
Canada looks to rebound after opening game loss at World JuniorsThe defending champion Canadians were upset 5-2 by Czechia in their tournament opener
Southwest Airlines Pilot speaks out on mass cancellationsCaptain Tom Nekouei is the Second Vice President of the Southwest Airlines Association and says the airline's point to point system creates a domino effect for cancellations and the manual scheduling process also creates problems when trying to reroute flights, crews and passengers
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, December 28, 2022A sunny Wednesday is expected with a daytime high of plus 3