iHeartRadio

Sign Up

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts and the AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
-10°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Mike & Lisa's Super Bowl Prop Bet Answers

Second_Photos_21_(50833237107)

Here are the results of the Mike & Lisa Super Bowl Prop Bets!


1. Will the total score be over or under 55 points? Answer: Under

2. Who will the MVP of the Game thank first? Answer: Teammates

3. Dumping electrolyte-infused beverages on the heads of coaches is a time honored tradition. But what color will the dumped Gatorade be? Answer: Blue

4. The primary color of Jim Nantz tie? Answer: Pink

5. The primary color of Tony Romo’s tie? Answer: Grey

6. What quarter will be the first Gisele (Mrs. Brady) reference? Answer: 2nd quarter

7. Length of National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan: Over or under 120 seconds. Answer: Over

8. First song to be performed by The Weeknd during the halftime show:
1. Blinding Lights
2. Heartless
3. In Your Eyes
4. Starboy
5. Can’t Feel My Face
6. Pray For Me
7. Other

Answer: Starboy

Lisa blew away the competition just the like the Bucs. She got 6 right! Leah got 3. Mike and Producer Ed shutout!