Mike & Lisa's Super Bowl Prop Bet Answers
Here are the results of the Mike & Lisa Super Bowl Prop Bets!
1. Will the total score be over or under 55 points? Answer: Under
2. Who will the MVP of the Game thank first? Answer: Teammates
3. Dumping electrolyte-infused beverages on the heads of coaches is a time honored tradition. But what color will the dumped Gatorade be? Answer: Blue
4. The primary color of Jim Nantz tie? Answer: Pink
5. The primary color of Tony Romo’s tie? Answer: Grey
6. What quarter will be the first Gisele (Mrs. Brady) reference? Answer: 2nd quarter
7. Length of National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan: Over or under 120 seconds. Answer: Over
8. First song to be performed by The Weeknd during the halftime show:
1. Blinding Lights
2. Heartless
3. In Your Eyes
4. Starboy
5. Can’t Feel My Face
6. Pray For Me
7. Other
Answer: Starboy
Lisa blew away the competition just the like the Bucs. She got 6 right! Leah got 3. Mike and Producer Ed shutout!