Mike & Lisa's Super Bowl Prop Bet Answers

Here are the results of the Mike & Lisa Super Bowl Prop Bets!



1. Will the total score be over or under 55 points? Answer: Under

2. Who will the MVP of the Game thank first? Answer: Teammates

3. Dumping electrolyte-infused beverages on the heads of coaches is a time honored tradition. But what color will the dumped Gatorade be? Answer: Blue

4. The primary color of Jim Nantz tie? Answer: Pink

5. The primary color of Tony Romo’s tie? Answer: Grey

6. What quarter will be the first Gisele (Mrs. Brady) reference? Answer: 2nd quarter

7. Length of National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan: Over or under 120 seconds. Answer: Over

8. First song to be performed by The Weeknd during the halftime show:

1. Blinding Lights

2. Heartless

3. In Your Eyes

4. Starboy

5. Can’t Feel My Face

6. Pray For Me

7. Other

Answer: Starboy

Lisa blew away the competition just the like the Bucs. She got 6 right! Leah got 3. Mike and Producer Ed shutout!