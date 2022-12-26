iHeartRadio

Mike & Lisa talk with WIFF's Vincent Georgie about the best movies of 2022!

Mike & Lisa had a Holiday Fireside chat with Windsor International Film Festival's Vincent Georgie about the best movies of 2022, the growth and future of WIFF and how he became so interested in movies.

 

 

